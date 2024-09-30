A Texas man is set to be executed for fatally stabbing twin teenage girls in 1989

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas man convicted of fatally stabbing twin 16-year-old girls decades ago is facing execution. Garcia White is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Tuesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. The 61-year-old inmate was condemned for the December 1989 killings of Annette and Bernette Edwards. The bodies of the twin girls and their mother, Bonita Edwards, were found in their Houston apartment. White’s lawyers are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to stop his execution, arguing he’s intellectually disabled and is being prevented from presenting evidence that could spare his life. Prosecutors reject those arguments, saying White was linked to five killings overall and should be executed.

