US is floating a proposal for a temporary Israel-Hezbollah cease-fire, officials say

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. officials say the Biden administration has been floating a proposal for a temporary cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah to calm the escalating conflict that has driven tens of thousands of people from their homes in northern Israel and southern Lebanon. The officials said Wednesday that Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other U.S. officials have spent the past three days at and on the sidelines of the annual U.N. General Assembly meeting of world leaders in New York lobbying other countries to support the plan, which they hope could lead to longer-term stability along the border. One official said Israel is supportive of U.S. efforts to deescalate the situation.

