Florida jurors deliberate about activists accused of helping Russia sow political division, chaos

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jurors in Florida will deliberate in the trial of four activists accused of illegally acting as Russian agents to help the Kremlin sow political discord and interfere in U.S. elections. All four are or were affiliated with the African People’s Socialist Party and Uhuru Movement, which has locations in St. Petersburg, Florida, and St. Louis. Among those charged is Omali Yeshitela, the 82-year-old chairman of the U.S.-based organization focused on Black empowerment and the effort to obtain reparations for slavery and what it considers the past genocide of Africans. The Tampa Bay Times reports that attorneys finished their closing arguments late Tuesday, and jurors told the judge they wanted to go home for the night.

