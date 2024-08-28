FEMA opens disaster recovery centers in Vermont after last month’s floods

BERLIN, Vt. (AP) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency says it has opened disaster recovery centers in Vermont to help residents in communities hit hard by violent flooding on July 9-11. Gov. Phil Scott said he sought another federal disaster declaration on Wednesday for the second bout of severe flooding that occurred at the end of last month. Officials say the state is also providing $7 million in grants to businesses and nonprofits damaged by this year’s flooding. Scott says that’s on top of the $5 million approved in the past legislative session to help those impacted by the 2023 storms who did not get Business Emergency Gap Assistance Program grants last year.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.