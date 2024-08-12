Colombian villagers release more than 60 soldiers who had been held captive for 3 days

BOGOTÁ, Colombia (AP) — Colombia’s defense ministry says 66 soldiers who had been “kidnapped” by villagers in the south of the country were released unharmed and will continue to carry out operations against rebel groups in the province of Guaviare. Colombia’s army has long struggled to defeat rebel groups in the Guaviare area, which has been heavily affected by deforestation and cocaine trafficking. The rebels sometimes exert control over remote settlements in the area. In a message posted on the social platform X, the defense ministry said the soldiers had been held since Friday by villagers who were following orders from a local rebel group, known as the Jorge Suarez Briceño front.

