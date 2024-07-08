Long-delayed Brera Modern in Milan to open in the fall after 50 years of delays and 39 governments
MILAN (AP) — The Brera Modern will be inaugurated in the fall 52 years and 39 Italian governments after it was first envisioned, officials announced Monday. The new museum just a few doors from Milan’s Brera Painting Gallery will house more than 100 contemporary art works that belong to Brera’s collection that have mostly been relegated to storage. The project has been plagued by numerous delays, most recently the discovery of asbestos and problems with the conditioning system.