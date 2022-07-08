US sending $400 million in military aid to Ukraine

By LOLITA C. BALDOR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A senior defense official says the U.S. will send another $400 million in military equipment to Ukraine, including four more advanced rocket systems.

It’s an effort to bolster Ukrainian efforts to strike deeper behind Russian frontlines in the eastern Donbas region.

The aid comes as Moscow this week claimed full control of Ukraine’s Luhansk province in the Donbas, but Ukrainian officials say their troops still control a small part of the province and fierce fighting continues in several villages.