Supreme Court strikes New York gun law in major ruling, with impacts for California

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has struck down a New York gun law in a ruling expected to directly impact half a dozen other populous states.

The justices’ 6-3 decision is expected to allow more people to legally carry guns on the streets of the nation’s largest cities — including New York, Los Angeles and Boston — and elsewhere.

About a quarter of the U.S. population lives in states expected to be affected by the ruling, the high court’s first major gun decision in more than a decade.