Mississippi HBCU gets $10M from Netflix CEO and wife

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A private, historically Black college in Mississippi is getting $10 million from the head of Netflix and his wife, a film producer. News outlets report that Netflix CEO Reed Hastings visited Tougaloo College on Monday to talk about the donation. A college official says half the money will endow need-based scholarships. The other $5 million will help Tougaloo students at Brown University, an Ivy League school in Rhode Island. Tougaloo’s partnership with Brown lets students, faculty and administrators participate in exchange programs, fellowships and research. Officials say the gift to the Brown-Tougaloo Partnership is the largest it’s ever received.