Biden: US raid in Syria killed top Islamic State leader

ATMEH, Syria (AP) — President Joe Biden says a U.S. special forces raid in northwestern Syria early Thursday killed the top leader of the Islamic State group, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi. Biden said all Americans involved in the operation returned safety.

Biden said he would address the American people later Thursday on the raid.

First responders at the scene reported 13 people had been killed, including six children and four women. The operation, which residents say lasted over two hours, jolted the sleepy village of Atmeh near the Turkish border