US urges Pfizer to apply for under-5 COVID shots

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators are urging drugmaker Pfizer to apply for emergency authorization for a two-dose regimen of its COVID-19 vaccine for children 6 months to 5 years old. That's according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive regulatory issues.

The Biden administration aims to clear the way for the shots as soon as late February. The company’s application is expected to be submitted as soon as Tuesday.

Early Pfizer data has shown the vaccine is safe and produces an immune response. The vaccine is administered to younger kids at one-tenth the strength of the adult shot.