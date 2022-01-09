Skip to Content
Actor Bob Saget dead at 65

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Actor Bob Saget, known as America's dad for his starring role as Danny Tanner in Full House, has died.

The comedian, podcaster and former host of America's Funniest Home Videos was found unresponsive in a hotel room in Orange County, Florida.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, sheriff's deputies responded to the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando for a report of an unresponsive man.

There they found the former television star who was declared dead at the scene. Sheriff's officials said there was no evidence of foul play or drug use.

According to Saget's social media, he was in the midst of a new nationwide tour and was in central Florida as part of the comedy tour. In 2019, Saget performed at the Lobero Theatre.

Saget was 65 years old.

