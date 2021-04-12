Multiple officers shot during police chase in Georgia

National/World

Multiple officers have been shot in Georgia during a police chase early Monday that ended in Carroll County, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

The chase was initiated by the Georgia State Patrol, and “multiple agencies joined the pursuit,” said Ashley Hulsey, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

“There were multiple officers shot resulting in multiple injuries,” Hulsey told CNN Monday.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately provide information on what led to the police chase.

This is a developing story and will be updated.