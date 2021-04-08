Skip to Content
National/World
By
Published 2:43 pm

Man in critical condition after being attacked by machete

Click here for updates on this story

    FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — A Flint man is in critical conditional after being attacked by a machete in Riverbank Park.

About 4 a.m. on April 8, an adult man was cut and stabbed multiple times with a machete at Riverbank Park, Flint Police said.

The victim has been identified as 61-year-old Albert Walworth.

The suspect is an adult male with a thin build, approximately 6′, and has curly hair, police said.

The incident is under investigation. At this time there are no suspects in custody.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content