Deputies say heroin trafficking suspect told them it was chocolate laxative

FORT WALTON BEACH, Florida (WALA) — Okaloosa County investigators said a man arrested for trafficking drugs tried to tell them that his heroin was actually chocolate laxatives.

Deputies said they stopped Steven Coplen, 29, when they noticed his plate that expired in 2020 had been altered to make it look like it had been renewed. Investigators said they also learned his auto insurance was invalid due to non-payment.

A K9 officer was called to the traffic stop and the dog signaled to deputies that it could detect drugs, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators said a search of Coplen’s truck led to them finding 26 grams of heroin, 10 Oxycodone pills, a plastic bag containing meth residue, and a digital scale with meth residue.

Deputies said when they questioned Coplen, he claimed the heroin was chocolate laxatives, and the pills were fake.

Coplen was arrested and charged with trafficking heroin and possession of drugs.

