Woman carjacked, threatened when she stopped for gas

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — A man carjacked a woman and threatened to shoot her when she stopped for gas in north St. Louis, according to police.

Just before 9 a.m. Thursday the 41-year-old woman stopped to get gas at the Gulf Gas Station at 5750 Natural Bridge. Police said while she was pumping gas, a man got into her car’s driver’s seat.

When the woman started entering the 2005 BMW X3’s passenger side to ask what the man was doing, the suspect allegedly pointed a gun at her, told her to get out of the car and threatened to shoot her.

The woman got out of the car and the suspect then drove off.

The stolen car was later found at N. Broadway and Interstate 70. Three people were taken into custody.

