Those who live in one area of the bi-state and work in another can be vaccinated in either jurisdiction

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KMOV) — For those that traverse the bi-state for work, there are several options to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Health officials in both St. Charles and St. Louis County tell News 4 those who live in Illinois and work in Missouri, or vice versa, don’t have to be vaccinated where they live.

“The jurisdiction of residence isn’t the only jurisdiction to consider. There are people who live in a different jurisdiction, but work or spend a substantial amount of time in this jurisdiction,” St. Charles County Health Department Director Demetri Ciani-Chapman.

Cianci-Chapman said he’s already seen people getting the vaccine in his county, despite living across the state line.

A hospice nurse, who News 4 spoke to Tuesday, lives in Illinois and works in St. Charles. She was vaccinated at the Family Arena.

“She’s serving our citizens and we want to help her prevent the spread of COVID-19 in this community,” Cianci-Chapman continued.

The same goes for those who work or spend significant time in St. Louis County.

“We’re not going to turn anyone away for a vaccination,” said Christopher Ave, a spokesperson for the St. Louis County Health Department.

Ave said the health department’s interest is to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

“We want to make it as easy as we can for people to get the vaccine,” he explained.

Health officials said residents can register for a vaccine in several jurisdictions, but should not make more than one appointment. They also said the first and second dose should be taken at the same location, since those receiving it have to get the same type of vaccination.

News 4 spoke to a spokesperson with the Illinois Department of Public Health who said the same rules apply for those who live in Missouri and work in Illinois.

For now, health officials’ concern is focused on getting more vaccines.

They’re expected to see thousands arrive in the coming weeks.

