Ostrich goes on stroll through St. Charles County

    ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Missouri (KMOV) — Sometimes your pet bird just needs some “me time.”

St. Charles County police learned that last week when they encountered a giant ostrich wandering the streets of New Melle.

The bird, named Clyde, was spotted taking an unsupervised walk through his neighborhood, taking in the sights and sounds of a winter day.

Officers got Clyde back home without any trouble, and the residents of his neighborhood got a once-in-a-lifetime story.

