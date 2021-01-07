Former FBI agent reacts to law enforcement at Capitol riots, imminent investigations

National/World

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Former FBI special agent and current Allan Hancock College political science professor Dan Payne knows law enforcement and Washington, D.C. well.

He was once a member of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, or "The Old Guard," providing security on the streets of D.C. during protests and riots in 1960s.

He reacted to Wednesday's attack on the Capitol with dismay, labeling the pro-Trump rioters as "anarchists" and "domestic terrorists." He did not blame the Capitol Police for the massive infiltration of the building.

"The Capitol Police did everything they could, they were just overwhelmed," Payne said Thursday. "It just took your breath away to see that."

Payne believes that the National Guard, which was deployed after the riots began and the Capitol was breached, was not in place initially defending the building because they did not anticipate the president calling on his supporters to march on the Capitol building in his speech earlier Wednesday.

Payne also speculates that the National Guard then arrived without militarized gear and weapons--as they did during Black Lives Matter riots last summer--because Wednesday's rioters were Trump supporters.

Unlike states in the union, deploying the National Guard in Washington D.C. requires action from the Trump administration.

"The administration felt that Black Lives Matter were a direct threat to them," Payne said. "They wanted a military presence out there, they wanted a show of force [then]... Yesterday, it was their people that were rioting. The people that carried their cause. The followers of the president. And [the administration] didn't want to show that they were putting them down with the military."

Payne also spoke about the directions the FBI and other agencies could take in prosecuting those who breached the Capitol.

Those comments will be included in NewsChannel 3-12's full report Thursday evening.

This is a developing story. Check back for udpates.