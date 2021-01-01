IL woman warns community to lock cars

National/World

GENESEO, Illinois (WQAD) — A Geneseo woman is warning others to lock their cars, after catching two people on Ring camera video she says were trying to take hers.

Nicole Rubitsky caught the video on her home security system at about 3:30 Thursday morning.

The video shows two people walking up to the cars parked in a driveway. When they notice the cars are locked, the group runs away, meeting up with two other people from across the street.

“Even though they didn’t take anything and they didn’t do any damage, it was still violating feeling, like it still feels, I still felt violated because that’s my personal property and I have my own children, so it kinda just worries me that you know there’s people out in the middle of the night thinking they can just do whatever they feel like doing,” Rubitsky said.

Rubitsky said she has had the Ring video system installed for about two years, and encourages others to consider adding cameras to their homes, too.

