Man sought in connection with domestic violence incident, police say

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (WMUR) — Manchester police are looking for a man in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident Tuesday morning.

Police are searching for Franklin Castillo, 27, of Manchester. He is wanted on multiple charges including felony criminal threatening, felony theft, reckless conduct, endangering the welfare of a child and disobeying a police officer, police said.

The victim told police about 1 a.m. that Castillo pointed a gun at her and her baby and threatened to kill her.

According to the victim, Castillo left in a car and took the gun with him, police said.

Police said Castillo’s car was found unoccupied in the area of Auburn and Beech streets. A person matching his description was spotted, but they did not comply with officers’ demands to stop and police lost sight of him, officials said.

Shortly thereafter, a crash was reported on Interstate 93. Police believe Castillo might have switched cars and was involved in the crash. The car was unoccupied when police arrived, and after an aerial search by the New Hampshire State Police helicopter, the search was suspended.

Police said Castillo has long dreadlocks and was last seen wearing shorts, a dark T-shirt and white shoes.

Franklin Castillo, seen here on Dec. 24, 2020, is being sought by Manchester police.

He might be armed and is considered dangerous, officials said.

