Investigators on scene at massive Waldo Heights apartment fire that displaced 30 families

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — Kansas City firefighters battled a multi-alarm apartment fire Monday night near 80th Terrace and Troost Avenue.

Fire crews were called to the Waldo Heights apartments just after 8 p.m. and found a working fire when they arrived.

Authorities said three people were rescued from the 36-unit building. One person was rescued by ladder. Two people jumped to safety. The injuries were described as minor.

As firefighters continued to search the building to make sure everyone got out, the roof started to collapse. Crews were pulled out of the building and the fire department battled the fire for several hours from a defensive position.

The Red Cross was at the scene helping residents displaced by the fire. They said Tuesday morning that 30 families were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Kansas City Police Department Bomb and Arson squad, along with the Kansas City Fire Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigators, are on the scene Tuesday to probe into what happened.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.