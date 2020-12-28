Two people injured in multiple shootings across Portland Saturday

National/World

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Two people were injured in multiple shooting incidents across Portland Saturday night, according to Portland Police Bureau.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Glisan just after 8:30 p.m. and found evidence of a shooting. A 15-year-old girl walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound a short time later, which was considered non-life-threatening, according to PPB.

At around 9:46 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 9200 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found multiple casings, a vehicle struck by gunfire and significant amounts of blood but no victim, PPB said.

During the investigation, a man walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound, which was considered serious but non-life-threatening.

The third shooting happened just after 11:00 p.m. in the 6600 block of Southeast 72nd Avenue. PPB said the responding officers found at least nine shots fired into a home and multiple casings. The bullets had gone through the living room and bedrooms of the house. Police said the home was occupied at the time of the shooting, but no injuries were reported.

“We were just sitting watching TV on the sofa in the front room, and we heard it sounded like 18-20 rounds of gunshots,” Robert Brigham said. Brigham said he and Eric Peterson dropped to the floor and called 911.

“We immediately grabbed our dogs and hit the floor, rolled onto the floor and then it was virtually over,” Brigham said.

The two then checked on neighbors and found out no one was hurt, but significant damage was done to their neighbor’s home across the street.

“Had they just been celebrating Christmas in there at that time, it could’ve been a horrible loss of life,” Brigham said.

The woman was asleep in the back bedroom at the time.

“Went right past her Christmas tree, into interior walls and right through the sofa, the cushions, the frame,” Brigham explained.

When they saw the destruction, the two and the other neighbors stepped in to help.

“We all grabbed some wood and went over there and covered her front window,” Brigham said. “There was glass everywhere from the window. It was really destructive.”

But as terrifying as it was, the two say they saw the best come out in their neighbors.

“This neighborhood is called Felony Flats, right you know as kind of a joke until something like this happens,” Brigham said. “But all of the neighbors came together within minutes had called each other to make sure everyone was okay, and that felt really nice, that was really special.”

A short while later, officers responded to a convenience store shooting in the 6000 block of Northeast Columbia Boulevard. According to PPB, the employee appeared to have been target after a confrontation with three teens after they were seen stealing items. One of the teens spat on the employee before leaving the store. Moments later, shots were fired into the store.

