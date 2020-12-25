Skip to Content
MPD: Man shot and killed while trying to prevent neighbor’s domestic violence situation

    MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A man was shot and killed while trying to prevent a neighbor’s domestic violence situation on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24.

It happened shortly after 10 p.m. in the 1200 block of Singer Circle.

Police say a 48-year-old man went to a neighbor’s apartment in hopes of preventing a domestic violence situation.

The suspect responded to the same apartment and shot the victim.

Officials say the victim was pronounced dead the scene.

