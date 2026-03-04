Buellton Wine & Chili Festival Returns With Flavor Galore!

BUELLTON, Calif. (KEYT) – The annual Buellton Wine & Chili Festival is coming up soon, and you better be ready with a wine glass in one hand and a spoon in the other for the most flavorful event on the Central Coast!

The event features local music, food, and drinks from up and down the coast, with over 30 chili and salsa cooks competing to prove they're the best.

Firestone Walker Brewing Company executive chef, Alex Aviles, and Andre Nuño from En Fuego Events previewed the upcoming event on your Morning News – of course never empty handed.

"We're stoked. I mean, it's our 3rd year on the Central Coast right now, another anniversary for us, so we're trying to get out and party every chance we get," says Aviles. "This is just another one of those situations where we get out of the kitchen and go party with everybody in Buellton and anybody who wants to come visit."

Locals can choose from a tiered list of ticket options, offering the chance to sample the more than 30 wineries, craft breweries, seltzers, ciders and spirit companies, AND chili and salsa.

Locals get to taste all the chili they'd like, and then cast their vote for who they think is the best. According to Nuño, the flavors are limitless.

"It's however you make your chili. We wanted this to feel like, you know, if you're at home and you just make the best chili for your family," says Nuño.

The Buellton Wine and Chili Festival will take place on March 15th at 12 p.m. at the Flying Flags RV Resort campground.

