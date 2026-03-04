Skip to Content
Benji the Blind Pup Available to Adopt at Santa Barbara Humane

today at 1:04 pm
Published 1:26 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Santa Barbara Humane returned to your Morning News with a face you just can't resist.

In a group of 16 new dogs, 7-year-old Benji arrived in Santa Barbara from the organization's transfer program, already arriving three legged and with a skin and ear infection. Unfortunately doctors discovered Benji's eyes to be in poor condition as well so the decision was made to remove them.

"I think when he came to us those eyes were in such bad shape that he really couldn't see anyway, so it's not a huge thing to be a new thing to be blind. Just a sweet little guy. He just wants to hang out in your backyard in a patch of sun, you know, just be cute little Benji," says chief operating officer, Dory Villalon.

Benji, along with the other pups, will be available for adoption starting Thursday.

In a few days SB Humane will be throwing their Wild West Fest! The fundraising event helps support the organization and all those sweet animals they take in, just like Benji.

Alissa Orozco

Alissa Orozco is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. For more about Alissa, click here.

