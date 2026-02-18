Chloe the Chihuahua Visits TV Hill with Santa Barbara Humane

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Santa Barbara Humane brought yet another furry guest to TV Hill this morning, 12-year-old Chloe! The mature chihuahua was placed at the shelter following the death of her owner, so the organization says she's well accustom to life at home.

"I took her home last night and she slept on my mom's bed and she's just waiting for that person who wants to spoil her," says SB Humane's Dori Villalon.

Some people can be opposed to taking in older dogs, but Dori says they just need to time adjust before getting comfortable.

If you recently just adopted a pet or thinking about adoption, the organization will be hosting walk-up vaccines clinics at both their Santa Barbara and Santa Maria campuses for any needed shots.

Dori also previewed their upcoming Wild West Fest on March 14th. The dinner and auction event supports the organization's ability to assist thousands of animals throughout the county.

To learn more about how to adopt Chloe and their other available animals, visit SB Humane.