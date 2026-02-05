Short Film “Animal Committee” Debuts at Santa Barbara International Film Festival

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – The 41st annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival kicked off Wednesday evening, celebrating another year of the best in independent and international cinema. The nearly two-week festival will showcase over 200 films, filmmakers, and tributes from February 4th-14th.

The festival will be showing a variety of short films done by filmmakers right here in Santa Barbara, including Committee Animal by Robert Redfield.

Redfield and film star Leslie Zemeckis gave your Morning News a sneak peak at their newest project.

With a run time of 13 minutes, Committee Animal looks at the idea that maybe it took more than God and evolution to make our wonderfully weird animals.

"I think that's maybe why some of the animals come out as like mistakes. Like you have an animal with a large tail that makes no sense or something like that" Redfield explains. "It's just trying to whip it out for. You know, production, kind of imitating real life in a sense, right?"

Redfield says the short film is a pilot episode for a seven-episode series he hopes audience will catch in the future. The series will expand on the inter-workings of the committee, bring in new characters, and add lots of drama and conflict to the plot.

"I mean, there are some really big questions that are touched upon here, and, you can either drive yourself crazy thinking about them or kind of have a chuckle. And we prefer the latter."

You can see Committee Animal at the McHurley Film Center on February 7th and 9th during the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

