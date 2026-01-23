Deals, Dining, & Lodging: SYV Restaurant Weeks Return with Even More to Offer

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. (KEYT) – Locals and tourists are in luck – Santa Ynez Valley's Restaurant Weeks has returned and so has their great deals on food and wine.

Shelby Sim from Visit Santa Ynez Valley visited the Morning News to preview everything the Valley has to offer. The President and CEO says the event runs through the 31st, and is a yearly tradition.

"It gives everybody an opportunity to come out and try, you know, we have over 30 restaurants participating," said Sim. "We have five Michelin restaurants in the Santa Ynez Valley, and they are all participating, so it's an opportunity for everybody to go out and try things that they may not be able to try any other time."

A full list of wineries and restaurants of all different cuisines and price ranges are participating in the event, offering something for everyone.

If that wasn't tempting enough, hotels throughout the Santa Ynez Valley will have their own special offer now through the end of March.

Anyone who books two nights, Sunday through Thursday in the Valley, will receive a $100 bill. Sims says he hopes the incentive will get more people out the Valley during a not so crowded time.

For more information on Restaurant Weeks and hotel information, visit SYV.com

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.