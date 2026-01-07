SB Humane Returns with a Sweet Treat, 3-Month-Old Chocolate!

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Santa Barbara Humane returned to your News Channel this morning, this time with the sweetest boy around – meet Chocolate!

The name is all-too fitting for the three-month-old pup. Chief operating officer, Dory Villalon, says the young pup is quiet, affectionate, and eager to learn, and encourages anyone interested in adopting Chocolate – or any puppy – to enroll them in training classes.

"He is ready to get right into puppy manners class, which is what we hope every puppy adopter does so they take advantage of this time when these pups are young to get them well socialized and get started on their training," Villalon says.

To help remove any stress or obstacles that may be holding back adopters from signing up for training classes, SB Humane now offers intermediate manners classes – on top of their puppy class and basic obedience class.

"We've just launched online dog training classes. Which is so cool you maybe don't have the time to come to campus or there's transportation concerns, you just wanna train from the comfort of your own home. It's live Zoom training with a certified trainer you can ask all the questions you need, and your dog actually doesn't have all the distractions so it can be a really quality time there."

In a few months SB Humane will be throwing their Wild West Fest! The fundraising event helps support the organization and all those sweet animals they take in, just like Chocolate.

You can learn about SB Humane, their training classes, and the Wild West Fest by clicking here.

