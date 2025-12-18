Former UCSB Athlete JD Slajchert Partners With Non-Profit to Save Lives Through Bone Marrow Donation

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Luc Strong Foundation Director and former UCSB Gaucho basketball player, JD Slajchert, stopped by the Morning news to discuss his new partnership with NMDP (formerly Be The Match), the global non-profit leader in cell therapy working to cure blood cancers and disorders.

For Slajchert, the partnership is deeply personal. His best friend Luc, the inspiration behind his novel Moonflower, received a life-saving bone marrow transplant through the NMDP registry. Now, Slajchert is using his platform to pay that gift forward.

Before diving into the partnership, Slajchert shared his excitement regarding his recent TED Talk.

The non-profit leader described the experience as a "dream come true," reflecting on the years of preparation and the emotional release of finally sharing his message on such a prestigious stage.

"I mean, just an experience unlike anything I've ever thought about, dealt with, gone through. Really a huge wave of emotions, I think, Joey, like walking off of that stage and like you feel a sort of kind of just release of having gone through such a huge moment and how many years you prepare to give something like that."

However, his focus remains steadfast on the children currently fighting for their lives, particularly those within the sickle cell community.

As part of his new role with NMDP, Slajchert is highlighting the stories of individuals in urgent need of a donor. This December, the spotlight is on Tegan, a 16-year-old described as a "light for so many" and a hero to his younger brother.

Tegan’s journey has been grueling – at age 3, he underwent an unsuccessful bone marrow transplant to treat his sickle cell disease.

Now Tegan is searching for a new donor for a second, life-saving transplant.

"I’m sharing his story to hopefully get some people out there to join the registry," Slajchert said. "You could potentially be the life-saving match for Tegan."

Joining the registry is a simple, free process that can be done from the comfort of your home. NMDP is specifically looking for donors between the ages of 18 and 35, as research shows younger donors lead to better outcomes for patients.

To get started:

Text the word MOONFLOWER to 61474. Receive a cheek-swab kit in the mail. Spend 30 seconds swabbing your cheek and mail it back.

Once you are in the registry, you may receive a call if you are a match for Tegan or someone else in need. If you are outside the age range for donation, you can still support the mission through financial contributions to NMDP and the Luc Strong Foundation, which provides grants to families of children (ages 1–17) diagnosed with sickle cell disease.

"It’s really simple and free," Slajchert emphasized. "You'll receive your kit to potentially save someone’s life."

