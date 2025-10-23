Fresh Food, Live Music & More to See at Upcoming Tri-County Produce Block Party

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Local market Tri-County Produce, known for having the freshest produce grown/made right here on the Central Coast, is hosting a Harvest Homecoming Block Party!

Taking place on Saturday, October 25th, the event invites the community to visit the store to do their part in supporting local farmers, while enjoying family-friendly activities and great food!

Father-son duo, Jaime Desales Sr. and Jaime Desales Jr., took some time out of their busy day to speak to Morning Anchor Joey Vergilis about the block party, and what its been like to take over the beloved market.

We're just trying to bring the community all together and show that we all can be together and just have a lot of fun," said Desales Sr. "Doing pumpkin painting, face painting. All our food vendors will be sampling out a bunch of food and live music, and I just expect everybody to have a good time and come together and enjoy the moment, enjoy the weekend."

The Desales pair took over as owners earlier the year after long-time owner John Dixon announced his retirement back in March. The market was heading towards shut down until the long-time employees decided to take over, keeping fresh produce available to the community, with the help of Philanthropists Wendy and Eric Schmidt.

"It's makes me feel happy and I enjoy it. You know there's a lot of, a lot of work to do, but together we're doing very well, and we, I think we can take the store to another level that it should be."

The block party will take place Saturday, October 25th from 11:00am - 2:00pm. Local vendors and farmers behind the very products you see sold at Tri-County Produce will be there to join in on the community celebration.

