Santa Barbara Radio Host Reminisces on Rock Legend Ozzy Osbourne

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The family of heavy metal legend and former Black Sabbath singer, Ozzy Osbourne, announced his passing on Tuesday after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Known as The Prince of Darkness, his agressive and dark persona left an unerasable mark on the world of rock and roll.

Remembered by millions of fans, Osbourne's legacy continues to inspire current and future musicians to come.

Longtime KTYD DJ and music expert Brad Jay joined your News Channel as the world mourns the music legend.

Osbourne was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease back in 2003, but that didn't stop the singer from continuing to perform. Osbourne continued to tour, but ultimately lost his ability to walk due to the disease. Osbourne died July 22, 2025 in his home in Buckinghamshire, surrounded by family.

"It was something you expected to come down, but then, you know, when it happens, it's like when any sort of musical legend passes, it just gives you time to reflect and what he meant, you know, to, to rock and roll," Jay said.

Osbourne sold over 100 million records with Black Sabbath and as a solo artist. Following the height of his musical career, Osbourne further touched audiences with the creation of a reality TV show featuring his family with Sharon Osbourne named, "The Osbournes."

The show gave fans a look into the rock star's personal life as a father and husband, creating a deeper connection with those already fans of the singer.

Jay reminisced on his own experience meeting Osbourne at the 2004 ESPN Action Sports and Music Awards.

"Being able to meet Ozzy's son Jack and Ozzy and Evel Knievel is so priceless in my life. I will never ever forget the opportunity that I had that night, and Ozzy got up stage and they sung Paranoid, one of his top songs with Sabbath," Jay recounted.

"He operated to his own different beat, and I just think that the throwback to those rock stars, we just don't see him like that anymore. But I hope that his long lasting effect on the music industry, we see more of Ozzy, just not, you know, biting heads off at small reptiles. We don't want to see that."

