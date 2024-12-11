Holidays at the Ranch: Preview of special festivities taking place at San Ysidro Ranch

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The iconic, award-winning San Ysidro Ranch Resort is the perfect choice for a holiday staycation or dinner this holiday season.

Executive Chef Matt Johnson and Food and Beverage Director Andrew Caine stopped by The Morning News. They shared what the Ranch has to offer during this time of year.

For more information, visit: https://www.sanysidroranch.com/ and https://www.stonehouserestaurant.com/.