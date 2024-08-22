Skip to Content
SB Humane sheds a light on deaf puppies

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara Humane visited your News Channel early Thursday morning with a special guest.

Chief operating officer Dori Villalon brought Azure, a two and a half month old American Pitbull Terrier. Azure was found abandoned in Downtown Santa Barbara and was determined to be deaf.

Dori shared that caring for a deaf puppy includes extra care, but make great companions. She recommended using lots of treats, hand signals and even vibrations to communicate with the puppy.

Santa Barbara Humane will also host a gala at the Hilton Beachfront Resort on Friday September 26th. The theme is the Roaring 20's and will feature dinner, live music and live silent auctions.

They will also have a booth at the Pacific Pride festival this weekend.

