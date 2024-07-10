Skip to Content
Local wine expert Jaime Knee joins the Morning News to share her recommendations this summer

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Local Wine Host, Sommelier, and wine writer Jamie Knee joined the Morning News to share her recommendations for anyone looking to indulge this summer.

The former Miami radio broadcaster and wine columnist for the Montecito Journal showcased some of her local favorites and Christa and Joey got some answers to burning questions about wines.

Courtesy of Jamie Knee

You can check out Jamie's Instagram or her website for more recommendations all year long!

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

