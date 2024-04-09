Skip to Content
Morning News Guest Segments

2024 Junior Spirit and Spirit of Fiesta stopped by the Morning News Monday

By
April 8, 2024 10:21 am
Published 6:32 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The Spirit and Junior Spirit Auditions were held at the Lobero Theater in Santa Barbara on Satuday.

The 2024 Junior Spirit Aleenah Soriano and Spirit of Fiesta Georgey Taupin stopped by The Morning News Monday morning.

They spoke about what Saturday was like for them, how they celebrated, and what they're looking forward to most.

For information and an event schedule, visit: https://www.sbfiesta.org/.

Article Topic Follows: Morning News Guest Segments
KEYT
Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Christa Kurkjian

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content