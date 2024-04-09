2024 Junior Spirit and Spirit of Fiesta stopped by the Morning News Monday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The Spirit and Junior Spirit Auditions were held at the Lobero Theater in Santa Barbara on Satuday.

The 2024 Junior Spirit Aleenah Soriano and Spirit of Fiesta Georgey Taupin stopped by The Morning News Monday morning.

They spoke about what Saturday was like for them, how they celebrated, and what they're looking forward to most.

For information and an event schedule, visit: https://www.sbfiesta.org/.