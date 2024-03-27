Skip to Content
Fiesta 2024’s El Presidente details upcoming events and the 100th anniversary theme on The Morning News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — This is the 100th Anniversary for Santa Barbara's 'Old Spanish Days' Fiesta and the excitement is building. 2024 El Presidente Brian Schwabecher stopped by the Morning News on Wednesday morning to talk all things Fiesta. He discussed the theme that was revealed last week, previewed the upcoming Spirit and Junior Spirit auditions, and spoke about what he is personally excited about.

For more information about upcoming events and details about Fiesta, visit: https://www.sbfiesta.org/.

