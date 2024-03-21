Skip to Content
Santa Barbara Humane joins Morning News to preview Wild West Fest

By
Published 12:27 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Dori Villalon, Santa Barbara Humane chief operating officer, returned to TV Hill on Thursday morning with a special guest to talk about adoptions and an upcoming event in Santa Maria.

The nonprofit is hosting its "Wild West Fest" event on April 20 at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge to support animals in need while celebrating Santa Barbara Humane’s successes.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

Santa Barbara

Lily Dallow

Lily is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

