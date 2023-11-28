Skip to Content
Marine biologist Holly Lohuis discusses Santa Barbara Channel’s whale heritage area designation on the Morning News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Holly Lohuis, Co-Director of the Santa Barbara Channel Whale Heritage Area and a marine biologist and educator, visited the Morning News to discuss the Santa Barbara Channel's recent designation as the 9th Whale Heritage Area globally and the second in the United States.

To learn more, a free event will be held at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Tuesday night. RSVPs are required to attend.

More details are available at www.sbwhaleheritage.org.

