Kathy Janega-Dykes of Visit Santa Barbara comes by Morning News to promote Locals-Only deals

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Kathy Janega-Dykes, President/CEO of Visit Santa Barbara came by the Morning News on Wednesday to talk about the nonprofit's new lodging promotion, Locals-Only.

The promotion, which started Nov. 1 and will end in early 2024, offers a 30% discount on dozens of Santa Barbara Coast stays during the holiday season.

For more information on this deal, visit: santabarbaraca.com/places-to-stay/locals-lodging-discount.