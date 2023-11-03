David Monico, race director for Santa Barbara Half, stops by Morning News ahead of weekend event

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – David Monico, the race director for the Santa Barbara Half Marathon and 5K that will take place over the weekend, came by the Morning News on Friday morning to talk about the upcoming race that has a record amount of entrants.

According to organizers, the 2023 race has more than 5,200 entrants, including 3,500 in the Half Marathon, 1,500 in the 5K and 250 in the kids race.

The race will take place from Friday, Nov. 3 to Sunday, Nov. 5 and will be kicked off in a new way this year with the Palm Park Festival on Friday and Saturday in the Chase Palm Park Great Meadow.

For the full schedule and for more information, visit: santabarbarahalf.com.