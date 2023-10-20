Skip to Content
Local photographer joins News Channel 3-12 live to talk about her mission to empower women through portrait photography

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Lucia Kiel, a Santa Barbara-based photographer, joined Alys Martinez on News Channel 3-12 on Friday to talk about her mission to empower women with her portrait photography.

Kiel said she just started a new transformational and empowering program for teen girls, and that a scholarship is available through the program.

For more information, visit: www.luciakielportraits.com/teen-confidence-santa-barbara.

Lily Dallow

Lily is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

