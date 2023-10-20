Skip to Content
Foodbank of Santa Barbara County joins Morning Show to discuss new children’s books on food advocacy

Published 2:37 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The CEO of the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, Erik Talkin joined News Channel 3-12's Alys Martinez on Thursday morning to talk about the release of his two new children's books focused on food advocacy.

The books are titled Jesse and the Snack Food Genie and Frankie versus the Food Phantom, and Talkin said they include stories for young readers and provide essential lessons in healthy eating and sustainable food systems.

Talkin has been the CEO of the Foodbank for 15 years, and has been on a 22-year mission "to end hunger and raise awareness about nutrition," which he said these publications reflect.

KEYT
Santa Barbara

Lily Dallow

Lily is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

