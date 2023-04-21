Skip to Content
World Fighting Championships stops by News Channel 3-12 before Chumash Casino takeover

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– President of World Fighting Championships Matt McGovern and MMA Fighter Bill Cooper joined the News Channel 3-12 Morning Show as professional boxing and MMA events take over the Chumash Casino.

Live championship boxing will be at the Chumash Casino Friday, while a live mixed martial arts fight will be held Saturday night.

Watch the full segment above to get a preview of what to expect this weekend and some insider knowledge of what it takes to be an MMA fighter.

To watch the fights head to the Chumash Casino Friday and Saturday night.

Click here for tickets and more information.

