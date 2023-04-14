Santa Barbara Restaurant Week: Ritz Carlton Bacara Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– The News Channel 3-12 Morning show concludes previewing participating locations of Santa Barbara Restaurant Week with a visit from the Ritz Carlton Bacara Santa Barbara as the food festival begins.

The fifth annual Santa Barbara Restaurant Week starts Friday giving all the chance to experience the best bites and drinks Santa Barbara has to offer.

Watch as hotel chefs Josh Kellim of Angel Oak and Bryan Lopez of The Bistro highlight special dishes and get excited to grab a bite.

For a full list of participating restaurants, hotels, and tasting rooms click here.

Santa Barbara Restaurant Week concludes Apr. 23.