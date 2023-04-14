Skip to Content
Morning News Guest Segments
By
Published 11:07 am

Santa Barbara Restaurant Week: Ritz Carlton Bacara Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– The News Channel 3-12 Morning show concludes previewing participating locations of Santa Barbara Restaurant Week with a visit from the Ritz Carlton Bacara Santa Barbara as the food festival begins.

The fifth annual Santa Barbara Restaurant Week starts Friday giving all the chance to experience the best bites and drinks Santa Barbara has to offer.

Watch as hotel chefs Josh Kellim of Angel Oak and Bryan Lopez of The Bistro highlight special dishes and get excited to grab a bite.

For a full list of participating restaurants, hotels, and tasting rooms click here.

Santa Barbara Restaurant Week concludes Apr. 23.

Article Topic Follows: Morning News Guest Segments
interview segment
KEYT
News Channel 3-12 Morning Team
Santa Barbara
Author Profile Photo

Drew Ascione

Drew is the Assignment Editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Drew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content