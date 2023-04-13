Skip to Content
Morning News Guest Segments
Santa Barbara Restaurant Week: Coast and Olive

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– As News Channel 3-12 continues to preview participating venues and restaurants ahead of the fifth annual Santa Barbara Restaurant Week, Owner Jason Copus and Executive Chef & General Manager Chris Mottola from Coast and Olive joined the Morning show.

Beginning Apr. 14, the community can taste the best food and drinks of Santa Barbara including eats from Coast and Olive.

Eat with your eyes and watch the full segment above.

For a full list of participating restaurants, hotels, and tasting rooms click here.

More restaurants and food is ahead this week so be sure to tune in at 7 a.m. every morning.

Drew Ascione

Drew is the Assignment Editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Drew, click here.

