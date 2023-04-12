Skip to Content
Morning News Guest Segments
By
Published 10:26 am

Santa Barbara Restaurant Week: Au Bon Climat

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– The News Channel 3-12 Morning Team continues to highlight local venues participating in the 5th annual Santa Barbara Restaurant Week ahead of its Friday start with a visit from Au Bon Climat.

During restaurant week, the community can taste some of the best local eats and even special wine tastings including one from Au Bon Climat.

Watch above to hear from Isabelle Clendenen from Au Bon Climat to get a sneak peak at wine offered.

For a full list of participating restaurants, hotels, and tasting rooms click here.

More restaurants and food is ahead this week so be sure to tune in at 7 a.m. every morning.

Article Topic Follows: Morning News Guest Segments
interview segment
KEYT
News Channel 3-12 Morning Team
Santa Barbara
santa barbara restaurant week
Author Profile Photo

Drew Ascione

Drew is the Assignment Editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Drew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content