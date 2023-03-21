Skip to Content
Morning News Guest Segments
Published 9:44 am

Travel expert Kaila Yu returns to discuss latest LA eats with out News Channel 3-12 Morning Team

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– News Channel 3-12 travel expert Kaila Yu returns to the morning show to discuss some of the latest spots to satisfy any foodie in Los Angeles.

Watch as Yu, the travel journalist and best-selling author of the 30-day travel challenge, introduces our viewers to some of the best dining trending in LA today.

Read more about the featured restaurants below.

1. YANGBAN SOCIETY

This Korean-American restaurant in DTLA has whimsical plays on Korean cuisine with a Jewish flair to reflect the married duo chef’s upbringing. 

2. GUCCI OSTERIA

This Michelin-starred Beverly Hills restaurant is as stylish as the Gucci brand, but did you know that the food is also some of the best in LA? 

3. LEONA’S SUSHI

This first modern social club in Studio City features high-end Japanese fusion, it also just got a Michelin mention.

Drew Ascione

Drew is the Assignment Editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Drew, click here.

