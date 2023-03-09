Skip to Content
Morning News Guest Segments
Published 10:11 am

Santa Barbara Humane stops by with puppies to highlight local pet adoptions

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– Santa Barbara Humane stopped by our News Channel 3-12 station for their bimonthly Thursday visit with Anikka Abbott and Alys Martinez to highlight pet adoptions.

SB Humane says that between the Santa Barbara and Santa Maria locations a total of 18 puppies under the age of six months are available for adoption.

Watch puppies Guinness and Jameson takeover the screen above. Both are also available for adoption.

If interested in adopting visit sbhumane.org.

Author Profile Photo

Drew Ascione

Drew is the Assignment Editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Drew, click here.

